Kremlin flags 'provocations' amid Georgia protests

The Kremlin said on Friday it sees risks of possible "provocations" in South Ossetia and Abkhazia, two Russian-backed breakaway regions of Georgia, after days of protests in Georgia over a "foreign agents" bill.

Georgia's parliament on Friday dropped plans for the legislation, which had triggered three consecutive days of massive street protests in the capital Tbilisi.

Also Read | Dozens detained and injured in Georgia protest clashes

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow was watching the situation "with concern".