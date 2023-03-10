Kremlin flags 'provocations' amid Georgia protests

Kremlin flags 'provocations' amid Georgia protests

The 'provocations' concern South Ossetia and Abkhazia, two Russian-backed breakaway regions of Georgia, and a new 'foreign agents' bill introduced by Tbilisi

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Mar 10 2023, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 16:15 ist
Protesters hold placard during a demonstration called by Georgian opposition and civil society groups outside Georgia's Parliament in Tbilisi. Credit: AFP Photo

The Kremlin said on Friday it sees risks of possible "provocations" in South Ossetia and Abkhazia, two Russian-backed breakaway regions of Georgia, after days of protests in Georgia over a "foreign agents" bill.

Georgia's parliament on Friday dropped plans for the legislation, which had triggered three consecutive days of massive street protests in the capital Tbilisi.

Also Read | Dozens detained and injured in Georgia protest clashes

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow was watching the situation "with concern". 

World news
Russia
Georgia
Tbilisi
Moscow

