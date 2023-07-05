Kremlin junks report that Xi warned Putin about nukes

Kremlin junks report that Xi Jinping warned Vladimir Putin about using nuclear weapons

The FT report claimed that Xi had delivered the message when he visited Moscow in March.

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jul 05 2023, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 17:07 ist

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it could not confirm a Financial Times report that Chinese President Xi Jinping had personally warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

The FT said Xi delivered the message when he visited Moscow in March.

Also Read | Russia's Kursk, Belgorod regions under Ukrainian fire, governors say

"No, I can't confirm it," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the report.

He said the two countries had issued statements at the time on the content of their talks, and "everything else is fiction". 

