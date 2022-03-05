Kremlin says the West is behaving like bandits

Kremlin says the West is behaving like bandits

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 05 2022, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 15:57 ist
Dmitry Peskov. Credit: Reuters file photo

The Kremlin said on Saturday that the West was behaving like bandits but that Russia was far too big to be isolated as the world was much larger than just the United States and Europe.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters that if the United States imposed sanctions on Russia's energy exports then it would roil energy markets.

Dmitry Peskov
Russia
Kremlin
Ukraine
World news

