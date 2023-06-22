Kremlin says Ukraine is lying about planned 'terrorist' attack at Zaporizhzhia plant

A Ukrainian allegation that Russia is preparing to carry out a "terrorist" attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is "another lie", the Kremlin said on Thursday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian intelligence agencies had received information showing Russia is considering an attack at the plant involving a release of radiation.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had just visited the plant and rated everything highly.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'
Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden
Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls
K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out
Missing submersible chief has personal Titanic connect
‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US
K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill