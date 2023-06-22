Kremlin says Ukraine is lying about planned 'terrorist' attack at Zaporizhzhia plant

A Ukrainian allegation that Russia is preparing to carry out a "terrorist" attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is "another lie", the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian intelligence agencies had received information showing Russia is considering an attack at the plant involving a release of radiation.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had just visited the plant and rated everything highly.