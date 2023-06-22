Kyiv statement on terror attack plan a lie: Russia

Kremlin says Ukraine is lying about planned 'terrorist' attack at Zaporizhzhia plant

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian intelligence had received information that Russia is considering an attack at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 22 2023, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 17:49 ist
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Ukrainian allegation that Russia is preparing to carry out a "terrorist" attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is "another lie", the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian intelligence agencies had received information showing Russia is considering an attack at the plant involving a release of radiation.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had just visited the plant and rated everything highly.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Related videos

What's Brewing

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

Missing submersible chief has personal Titanic connect

Missing submersible chief has personal Titanic connect

‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US

‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US

K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill

K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill

 