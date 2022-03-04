Kremlin tightens grip on Ukraine war coverage

AP
AP, Moscow,
  • Mar 04 2022, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 18:42 ist
Fourty-seven people died on March 3 when Russian forces hit residential areas, including schools and a high-rise apartment building, in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. Credit: AFP Photo

The Russian parliament has passed a bill introducing sentences of up to 15 years in prison for intentionally spreading “fake” information about military action.

Russian state news agencies reported Friday the passing of the bill in the third and final reading.

The development came amid a crackdown by Russian authorities on independent media and criticism of last week's invasion of Ukraine.

The bill now heads to the upper house of parliament, whose approval is expected to be a formality, before President Vladimir Putin can sign it into law.

Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin says it may enter into force as early as Saturday.

Spreading what Russian authorities deem to be false information is punishable by up to three years in prison, or 15 years if it is deemed to have “severe consequences.” The bill also bans calling for sanctions to be implemented against Russia.

Less than two hours after the bill was passed, news website Znak said it was shutting down, citing “the large number of restrictions which have appeared recently affecting the work of media in Russia.”

Russia's top independent radio station Ekho Moskvy was closed Thursday and independent TV station Dozdh ceased operations after receiving a threat of closure from the authorities. 

Kremlin
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
World news
Volodymyr Zelensky
Vladimir Putin

