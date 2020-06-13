'WH not concerned about a second coronavirus wave'

Kudlow says White House not concerned about a second coronavirus wave: WSJ

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 13 2020, 08:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 08:12 ist
US President Donald Trump, with Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow. Credit: AFP Photo

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is not concerned about a second wave of coronavirus cases, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council, made his remarks in a private virtual meeting for clients of investment bank Evercore Inc, the Journal reported, citing a recording reviewed by the newspaper.

“Basically, the story is there have been some flare-ups of the virus, very controllable,” Kudlow was quoted by the newspaper as saying. It said his appearance in the closed meeting was approved by ethics lawyers.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
United States
White House
Donald Trump

