Kuwait forms govt headed by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah

Kuwait forms new government headed by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah

Businessman Saad Al Barrak was named as the new oil minister in the government that includes 15 ministers

PTI
PTI, Cairo,
  • Jun 19 2023, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 00:45 ist
Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Kuwait's Prime Minister. Credit: IANS Photo

Kuwait formed a new government headed by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Sunday, the state news agency KUNA said.

Businessman Saad Al Barrak was named as the new oil minister in the government that includes 15 ministers, KUNA added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kuwait
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

 