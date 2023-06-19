Kuwait forms new government headed by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah

Kuwait formed a new government headed by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Sunday, the state news agency KUNA said.
Businessman Saad Al Barrak was named as the new oil minister in the government that includes 15 ministers, KUNA added.
