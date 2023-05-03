Kyiv air defence thwarts attempted Russian attack

Kyiv air defence systems thwart attempted Russian attack

Air raid sirens blared for several hours in Kyiv, the surrounding region and most of eastern Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 03 2023, 11:10 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 11:10 ist
A woman walks past damaged residential buildings as she carries a child in Uman, around 215km southern Kyiv, on April 28, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia launched a third nightly round of attacks on Kyiv in six days, city authorities said early on Wednesday, but air defence systems destroyed all its drones, with no immediate reports of casualties or destruction.

Air raid sirens blared for several hours in Kyiv, the surrounding region and most of eastern Ukraine, with the skies clearing only at dawn.

In Pics | Russia intensifies attack on Ukraine

"All enemy targets were identified and shot down in the airspace around the capital," Kyiv's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app, citing initial details.

Russia used Iranian-made Shahed drones in the attacks, it added. It was not immediately known how many drones were shot down.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

Women bear the brunt of climate change

Women bear the brunt of climate change

 