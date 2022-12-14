Kyiv mayor reports explosions in centre of Ukrainian capital

The mayor of Kyiv said multiple explosions were reported in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, the first such time in weeks during Russia's ongoing war against the country.
Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram that there were explosions in a central district of the capital that is home to many government agencies and buildings. He said municipal teams were in place and more details were expected.
