Kyiv mayor reports explosions in centre of Ukrainian capital

Kyiv mayor reports explosions in city centre

AP
AP, Kyiv,
  • Dec 14 2022, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 12:23 ist
Local residents watch as a bombed building is dismantled in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine. Credit: AP/PTI Photos

The mayor of Kyiv said multiple explosions were reported in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, the first such time in weeks during Russia's ongoing war against the country.

Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram that there were explosions in a central district of the capital that is home to many government agencies and buildings. He said municipal teams were in place and more details were expected. 

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Kyiv
World news

