Kyiv rejects Moscow's claim it struck Russian border region

Kyiv on Thursday rejected claims by Moscow that Ukrainian forces carried out attacks along the border between the countries including a strike Russia said left seven injured.
Ukraine's national security and defence council in a statement on social media instead accused Russia of staging "terror attacks" on its own territory to stir up "anti-Ukrainian hysteria" in the country.
Also Read | Russia accuses Ukraine of helicopter strike on border town
"There have been several terrorist attacks on the Russian border, in which the Russian leadership accuses Ukrainian sabotage and intelligence groups," it added.
Russia had earlier accused Ukraine of sending helicopters to bomb a town in the southern Bryansk region after reporting eight people had been injured in shelling.
