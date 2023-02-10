Kyiv again calls for fighter jets, missiles post attack

Kyiv renews calls for fighter jets and missiles after new Russian attacks

'Russia has been striking at Ukrainian cities all night & morning,' presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Feb 10 2023, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 17:39 ist
Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Reuters

A senior Ukrainian official renewed calls for Western allies to provide Kyiv with long-range missiles and fighter jets after a new wave of Russian missile and drone attacks on Friday.

"Russia has been striking at Ukrainian cities all night & morning," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

"Enough talk & political hesitation. Only fast key decisions: long-range missiles, fighter jets, operational supplies logistics for Ukraine."

Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

