Kyiv renews calls for fighter jets and missiles after new Russian attacks

A senior Ukrainian official renewed calls for Western allies to provide Kyiv with long-range missiles and fighter jets after a new wave of Russian missile and drone attacks on Friday.

RF has been striking at 🇺🇦 cities all night & morning. RF’s intention is the same: mass destruction & killing. Enough talk & political hesitation. Only fast key decisions: long-range missiles, fighter jets, operational supplies logistics for 🇺🇦. Or else genocide can’t be stopped. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) February 10, 2023

