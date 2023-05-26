Kyiv reports increased danger of missile strikes, says defences working

Kyiv reports increased danger of missile strikes

In recent weeks Ukraine said it has knocked out most of the missiles

Reuters
  • May 26 2023, 16:17 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 16:17 ist
A rescuer works at a site of a clinic heavily destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Military authorities in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv reported an increased danger of Russian missile strikes in the early hours of Friday and said anti-aircraft defences were working.

Russian has launched hundreds of rocket attacks against targets across Ukraine since last October, seeking to destroy critical infrastructure and other targets. In recent weeks Ukraine said it has knocked out most of the missiles.

"Increased missile danger! Air defences are working in the region," the Kyiv regional military administration said in a message on Telegram.

No details of possible damage were immediately available.

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
Missile
World news

