Kyiv says it downed six Russian hypersonic missiles in overnight attack

Ukraine said Tuesday it had downed six advanced Russian hypersonic missiles during a fresh overnight barrage of missiles and drones.
"Another unbelievable success for the Ukrainian Air Forces! Last night, our sky defenders shot down SIX russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and 12 other missiles," defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in an English-language statement on Twitter.
Another unbelievable success for the Ukrainian Air Forces! Last night, our sky defenders shot down SIX russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and 12 other missiles.
80-1-6=❌
russian terrorists have no chance of prevailing over Ukraine. Their weapons can and should be countered by…
— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) May 16, 2023
The statement came just over a week after Ukraine said it had downed its first Kinzhal hypersonic missile.
