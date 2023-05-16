Kyiv says it downed six Russian hypersonic missiles

Kyiv says it downed six Russian hypersonic missiles in overnight attack

'Our sky defenders shot down SIX russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and 12 other missiles'

AFP
AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine,
  • May 16 2023, 15:42 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 15:50 ist
Explosion of a missile is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine said Tuesday it had downed six advanced Russian hypersonic missiles during a fresh overnight barrage of missiles and drones.

"Another unbelievable success for the Ukrainian Air Forces! Last night, our sky defenders shot down SIX russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and 12 other missiles," defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in an English-language statement on Twitter.

Also Read — Blast heard in Kyiv, emergency services dispatched: Mayor Vitali Klitschko

The statement came just over a week after Ukraine said it had downed its first Kinzhal hypersonic missile.

World news
Kyiv
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia

