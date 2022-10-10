Kyiv says Russia launched 75 missiles on Ukraine Monday morning

The head of the Ukrainian military said Monday that Russian forces launched at least 75 missiles at Ukraine on Monday morning, with fatal strikes targeting the capital Kyiv, and cities in the south and west.

"The terrorist country, Russia, has carried out massive missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, also using attack drones. In the morning, the aggressor launched 75 missiles. 41 of them were shot down by our air defence," General Valeriy Zaluzhny said on social media.