Kyiv says Russia launched 75 missiles on Ukraine Monday morning

Russia launched 75 missiles on Monday, says Kyiv

The terrorist country, Russia, has carried out massive missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny said

AFP
AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine,
  • Oct 10 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 14:33 ist
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike. Credit: Reuters Photo

The head of the Ukrainian military said Monday that Russian forces launched at least 75 missiles at Ukraine on Monday morning, with fatal strikes targeting the capital Kyiv, and cities in the south and west.

"The terrorist country, Russia, has carried out massive missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, also using attack drones. In the morning, the aggressor launched 75 missiles. 41 of them were shot down by our air defence," General Valeriy Zaluzhny said on social media.

