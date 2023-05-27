Kyiv says Russian forces ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup

Russian forces ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup: Kyiv

Kyiv is expected to soon launch a highly anticipated counteroffensive to retake Russian-occupied territory

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  May 27 2023
  • updated: May 27 2023, 16:22 ist
A Ukrainian soldier fires an RPG toward Russian positions at the frontline near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Credit: AP/PTI File Photo

Russian forces have temporarily eased their attacks on the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut to regroup and strengthen their capabilities, a senior Kyiv official said on Saturday.

Russia's Wagner private army began handing over its positions to regular Russian troops this week after declaring full control of Bakhmut following the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.

In a statement on Telegram, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said Russian forces have continued attacking but that "overall offensive activity has decreased".

Also Read | Ukraine says Russia plans to simulate accident at nuclear power plant

"Yesterday and today there have not been any active battles - neither in the city nor on the flanks," she wrote, adding that Moscow's troops were instead shelling the outskirts and approaches to Bakhmut.

"The decrease in the enemy's offensive activity is due to the fact that troops are being replaced and regrouped," Maliar said. "The enemy is trying to strengthen its own capabilities."

She added that Ukrainian troops "firmly hold" the heights overlooking Bakhmut from the north and south, as well as a portion of the outskirts, but have not advanced during the past two days to focus on "other tasks".

Also Read | Russia forcing passports on Ukrainians in bid to erase their identity

The commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, posted a video on Saturday which he said depicted Ukrainian special forces operating inside the ruined city.

Kyiv is expected to soon launch a highly anticipated counteroffensive to retake Russian-occupied territory.

Ukraine's top general posted a sleekly produced video on Saturday showing Ukrainian troops swearing an oath and preparing for battle.

"The time has come to return what is ours," he wrote. 

