Kyrgyzstan cancels election results after unrest

Kyrgyzstan cancels general election results after unrest

AP
AP, Moscow,
  • Oct 06 2020, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 15:32 ist
People protesting the results of a parliamentary vote gather by a bonfire in front of the seized main government building. Credit: AFP Photo

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan declared the results of the weekend's parliamentary election invalid on Tuesday after mass protests erupted in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek and other cities.

Also read: At least 16 injured in Kyrgyzstan clashes after vote

Opposition supporters had seized government buildings overnight and demanded a new election. Hundreds of people were hurt and one person died.

The decision was made in order to “avoid tension” in the country, head of the Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova told the Interfax news agency.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kyrgyzstan
Elections
Protests

What's Brewing

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

Here's how male Baboons benefit from female friends

Here's how male Baboons benefit from female friends

Can climate change burden people of colour more?

Can climate change burden people of colour more?

California wildfire doused, drinking water now a danger

California wildfire doused, drinking water now a danger

Lakhs shackled for mental health issues: HRW

Lakhs shackled for mental health issues: HRW

Why so blue, Tarantula? A mystery gets a new clue

Why so blue, Tarantula? A mystery gets a new clue

Faces more important for humans than dogs, says study

Faces more important for humans than dogs, says study

 