Landslide kills 8 in Brazil's Manaus

Firefighters and nearby residents are still searching for survivors

IANS
IANS, Brasilia,
  • Mar 14 2023, 03:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 03:33 ist
People work at the site of a deadly landslide caused by heavy rains in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo

Eight died after a landslide occurred in the eastern part of Manaus, capital of the State of Amazon in northern Brazil.

Bodies of the victims have been removed from the disaster site, including four children, reported local media on Monday, adding that the remains of a mother and daughter were found hugging under the rubble, Xinhua news agency reported.

The local fire department said that during the landslide, nine houses were damaged by mud from the landslide. Firefighters and nearby residents are still searching for survivors.

World news
Brazil
Landslide
Natural Disasters

