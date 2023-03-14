Landslide kills 8 in Brazil's Manaus

Eight died after a landslide occurred in the eastern part of Manaus, capital of the State of Amazon in northern Brazil.
Bodies of the victims have been removed from the disaster site, including four children, reported local media on Monday, adding that the remains of a mother and daughter were found hugging under the rubble, Xinhua news agency reported.
The local fire department said that during the landslide, nine houses were damaged by mud from the landslide. Firefighters and nearby residents are still searching for survivors.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal
Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises
Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur
India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time
Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'
SVB downfall exposes risk of tech’s money machine
Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral