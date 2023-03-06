Landslide kills at least 11 in Indonesia's Natuna

Landslide kills at least 11 in Indonesia's remote Natuna region

Junainah, a disaster official in Riau Islands province, said the number of fatalities may rise and that communications in the area had been severed

Reuters
Reuters, Jakarta,
  • Mar 06 2023, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 19:14 ist
People inspecting the damage at a village that was hit by landslides in Natuna in Indonesia's Riau Province. Credit: AFP Photo/BNPB

At least 11 people have died in the Indonesian region of Natuna on Monday after a landslide buried houses amid heavy rainfall, the country's disaster mitigation agency said.

Abdul Muhari, a disaster official, told news channel Kompas TV 11 people had died and 50 are estimated to be missing.

Junainah, a disaster official in Riau Islands province, said the number of fatalities may rise and that communications in the area had been severed.

"The weather is changing. The wind is still blowing hard. The tidal waves are high," said Junainah, who goes by one name.

The agency said survivors were being evacuated from the Searasan region, while a search and rescue team had been dispatched to the area.

In photos shared by the agency, roofs and trees were seen strewn on the mud-filled ground in heavy rain.

The affected area was on a remote island that was a five-hour boat ride from the capital of Natuna, Indonesia's search and rescue agency said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Indonesia
Landslide

What's Brewing

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

 