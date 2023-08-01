‘Langar on Capitol Hill' unites Congress members, Sikhs

‘Langar on Capitol Hill' unites members of Congress and Sikh community

The event, supported by Senator Chuck Schumer's office, brought together nearly 150 attendees

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Aug 01 2023, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 09:49 ist
The dome of the US Capitol is seen in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo

The annual Langar on the Capitol Hill was hosted by the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (SALDEF) last week with prominent members of the Congress and community leaders in attendance.

Also Read | US biggest buyer of Indian-made smartphones in Apr-May: Govt data

The event, supported by Senator Chuck Schumer's office, brought together nearly 150 attendees, including Congresswoman Judy Chu and Congressman Shri Thanedar.

The event embodies the 500-year-old Sikh values of unity, equality, and food justice. With its profound message of eradicating segregation and promoting universal friendship, ‘Langar on the Hill’ serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring principles at the heart of the Sikh American experience and their commitment to civic engagement, SALDEF said in a media release.

It said with a 125-year history in the United States, Sikh Americans continue to face misconceptions, making Langar on the Hill an invaluable platform to share their rich heritage, values, and unwavering commitment to equality for all.

As they deepen their civic participation and leadership, this event becomes a pivotal opportunity for the rising generation to express their vision for a united nation, the release added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
US news
United States
Capitol Hill
Sikhs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Almost taken for a ride

Almost taken for a ride

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu FB friend from Chittoor

Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu FB friend from Chittoor

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope

DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope

Monsoon to enter break phase; below normal rains in Aug

Monsoon to enter break phase; below normal rains in Aug

 