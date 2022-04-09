Lankans will protest till leaders find a solution, country running out of time: Roshan Mahanama

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Roshan Mahanama has raised concerns about the economic crisis in his country, saying that people will continue to protest until the leaders come up with a solution and that the country is "running out of time."

Speaking to NDTV, Mahanama said: "People have been there for me when I was a player and I think I have a responsibility to come out and speak up on behalf of them. Yes, we are going through a crisis. This is a very unusual crisis. I was told that India also had a similar problem in 1991, if I'm not mistaken. This is a crisis that in my point of view has been created by the leaders of the country."

Mahanama had earlier taken to the streets against "power-hungry leaders" of the country.

"I joined a protest in my neighbourhood as I see it as my duty to show my support towards the innocent people of our motherland, who are on a path to fight against the power-hungry leaders of our country," he said about his protest.

Read | Lankan President asks experts to plan debt restructure

"I feel that we need to have a change in the regime. All these parties need to get together to come up with a solution. They need to discuss solutions. They do have a responsibility that we come out of this situation," he told the publication.

"We are running out of time. The leaders are the people who are responsible in taking these decisions. People will keep protesting until they see that some important decisions are taken. And it's important that we show our disappointment until they start coming up with solutions," he said.

Rating agencies have warned of a potential default on Sri Lanka's $51 billion foreign debt, and authorities have been unable to raise more commercial loans because of credit downgrades.

To combat the crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed an expert panel to organise a debt restructure, and his office said that the three-member advisory panel had been tasked with guiding Sri Lanka through a "sustainable and inclusive recovery".

(With agency inputs)

Watch latest videos by DH here: