'Running out of time,' says Mahanama on Lanka situation

Lankans will protest till leaders find a solution, country running out of time: Roshan Mahanama

Mahanama had earlier taken to the streets against 'power hungry leaders' of the country

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 09 2022, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 13:56 ist
Roshan Mahanama. Credit: Facebook/roshan1996

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Roshan Mahanama has raised concerns about the economic crisis in his country, saying that people will continue to protest until the leaders come up with a solution and that the country is "running out of time."

Speaking to NDTV, Mahanama said: "People have been there for me when I was a player and I think I have a responsibility to come out and speak up on behalf of them. Yes, we are going through a crisis. This is a very unusual crisis. I was told that India also had a similar problem in 1991, if I'm not mistaken. This is a crisis that in my point of view has been created by the leaders of the country."

Mahanama had earlier taken to the streets against "power-hungry leaders" of the country.

"I joined a protest in my neighbourhood as I see it as my duty to show my support towards the innocent people of our motherland, who are on a path to fight against the power-hungry leaders of our country," he said about his protest.

Read | Lankan President asks experts to plan debt restructure

"I feel that we need to have a change in the regime. All these parties need to get together to come up with a solution. They need to discuss solutions. They do have a responsibility that we come out of this situation," he told the publication.

"We are running out of time. The leaders are the people who are responsible in taking these decisions. People will keep protesting until they see that some important decisions are taken. And it's important that we show our disappointment until they start coming up with solutions," he said.

Rating agencies have warned of a potential default on Sri Lanka's $51 billion foreign debt, and authorities have been unable to raise more commercial loans because of credit downgrades.

To combat the crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed an expert panel to organise a debt restructure, and his office said that the three-member advisory panel had been tasked with guiding Sri Lanka through a "sustainable and inclusive recovery".

(With agency inputs)

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Sri Lanka
protest
World news
Sri Lanka Crisis

What's Brewing

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Open Sesame | Fuel price hike

Open Sesame | Fuel price hike

When festivals unite

When festivals unite

What do you make of that, Jeeves?

What do you make of that, Jeeves?

Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition

Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition

DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims

DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

Korean queen's curious Indian connect

Korean queen's curious Indian connect

IIT-K named among top engineering varsities in world

IIT-K named among top engineering varsities in world

 