Large fire in central London railway arch halts trains

Large fire in central London railway arch halts trains

Trains on the London Underground network's Jubilee Line were also impacted

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Aug 17 2022, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 15:58 ist
Credit: Twitter/@LondonFire

Around 70 firefighters were tackling a fire in a railway arch in Southwark, central London on Wednesday, prompting trains to the area to be halted and several buildings to be evacuated, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Footage posted by the fire brigade on Twitter showed large plumes of smoke coming from under the railway arch, which it said contained a number of vehicles and was "completely alight". Both Southwark and London Bridge stations were closed.

"The blaze is producing heavy smoke and those living or working in the local area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed," Station Commander Wayne Johnson said in a statement on the fire service's website.

Trains on the London Underground network's Jubilee Line were also impacted, with LFB saying smoke coming from a platform at London Bridge underground station was confirmed to have been from the railway arch blaze.

Network Rail Kent & Sussex said on Twitter the fire had spread to a car park where "a couple of electric cars are ablaze."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United Kingdom
Fire
London
World news

What's Brewing

OK Google, get me a Coke: Demos of soda-fetching robots

OK Google, get me a Coke: Demos of soda-fetching robots

DH Toon | Dalit boy's death: 'Amrit kaal' already here?

DH Toon | Dalit boy's death: 'Amrit kaal' already here?

Seek spaces where energies abound

Seek spaces where energies abound

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

 