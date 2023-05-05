Kremlin attack impossible without US knowledge: Lavrov

Lavrov says drone attack on Kremlin impossible without US knowledge

Lavrov warned that Russia would respond with 'concrete actions'

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • May 05 2023, 15:01 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 15:01 ist
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin could not have happened without Washington's awareness and warned Russia would respond with "concrete actions".

Read | Lavrov meets Jaishankar a day after Kremlin claimed drone attack by Kyiv

"It's clear that without the knowledge of their minders, the terrorists from Kyiv could not have carried out (the attack)," Lavrov said during a visit to India, referring to Washington.

World news
US
United States
Sergei Lavrov
Russia
Ukraine
russia ukraine crisis

