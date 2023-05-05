Lavrov says drone attack on Kremlin impossible without US knowledge

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin could not have happened without Washington's awareness and warned Russia would respond with "concrete actions".
Lavrov meets Jaishankar a day after Kremlin claimed drone attack by Kyiv
"It's clear that without the knowledge of their minders, the terrorists from Kyiv could not have carried out (the attack)," Lavrov said during a visit to India, referring to Washington.
