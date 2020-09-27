Lebanon army says two soldiers killed by 'terrorists'

Two Lebanese soldiers were killed by "terrorists" overnight in the north of the country, the Lebanese army said on Sunday.
"Terrorists in a car opened fire on the guards of an army post in the locality of Arman-Minyeh... Two soldiers were killed, in addition to one terrorist," the army said in a statement.
"The other terrorists fled," the statement said, adding the army had launched an operation to track them down.
The incident comes amid an ongoing operation to locate a cell involved in the recent killing of four soldiers and three other people.
The Lebanese army said on Friday that it had detained a suspect in the killing of the four soldiers in the Hilane-Zgharta area east of the northern port city of Tripoli.
Google turns 22, celebrates with video calling doodle
DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19
Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space
When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake
Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that
Poriyal dons French couture
Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal