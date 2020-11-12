Hezbollah leader glad about Trump's 'downfall'

Lebanon Hezbollah leader glad about Donald Trump's 'humiliating downfall'

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah described Trump's administration as "among the worst, if not the worst" in the United States

Reuters
Reuters, Beirut,
  • Nov 12 2020, 08:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 08:18 ist
A poster depicting Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is seen in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border. Credit: Reuters Photo

The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Wednesday he was pleased about "the humiliating downfall" of US President Donald Trump but urged regional allies to be on alert for any US or Israeli "folly" during the rest of his term in office.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in a televised speech, described Trump's administration as "among the worst, if not the worst" in the United States, but said that the new US president would not alter Washington's pro-Israel policy in the Middle East. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hezbollah
Lebanon
Donald Trump
United States
Israel

What's Brewing

The life and legacy of the Birdman of India

The life and legacy of the Birdman of India

What makes Mumbai Indians so formidable?

What makes Mumbai Indians so formidable?

The real danger posed by coronavirus-infected mink

The real danger posed by coronavirus-infected mink

Google curtails free photo storage

Google curtails free photo storage

 