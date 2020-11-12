Lebanon Hezbollah leader glad about Donald Trump's 'humiliating downfall'

The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Wednesday he was pleased about "the humiliating downfall" of US President Donald Trump but urged regional allies to be on alert for any US or Israeli "folly" during the rest of his term in office.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in a televised speech, described Trump's administration as "among the worst, if not the worst" in the United States, but said that the new US president would not alter Washington's pro-Israel policy in the Middle East.