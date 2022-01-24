Lebanon's ex-PM Hariri retires from political life

Lebanon's ex-PM Hariri retires from political life

The 51-year-old, who was propelled into politics by his father Rafik's assassination in 2005, announced his decision during a press conference in Beirut

AFP
AFP, Beirut,
  • Jan 24 2022, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 20:40 ist
Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri. Credit: Reuters Photo

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced Monday he would not run in upcoming parliamentary elections and was withdrawing from political life.

The 51-year-old, who was propelled into politics by his father Rafik's assassination in 2005, announced his decision during a press conference in Beirut.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Lebanon
Saad al-Hariri

What's Brewing

Real estate sentiment score all-time high despite Covid

Real estate sentiment score all-time high despite Covid

IPL's Lucknow team to be called Lucknow Super Giants

IPL's Lucknow team to be called Lucknow Super Giants

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study

Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

 