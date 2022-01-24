Lebanon's ex-PM Hariri retires from political life

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced Monday he would not run in upcoming parliamentary elections and was withdrawing from political life.
The 51-year-old, who was propelled into politics by his father Rafik's assassination in 2005, announced his decision during a press conference in Beirut.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Real estate sentiment score all-time high despite Covid
IPL's Lucknow team to be called Lucknow Super Giants
Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy
Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study
Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics
What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers
India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown