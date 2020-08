Lawmakers in the Iran-backed Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah nominated Mustapha Adib as the next prime minister on Monday, the head of its parliamentary bloc said after a meeting with President Michel Aoun.

The bloc "informed President Aoun of its agreement to the nomination of Mustapha Adib and we expressed our readiness for positive cooperation", Mohamed Raad said.