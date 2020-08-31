Lebanon's Adib set to be designated as new PM

Lebanon's Mustapha Adib set to be designated as new PM

Reuters
Reuters, Beirut,
  • Aug 31 2020, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 12:46 ist
Lebanon's ambassador to Berlin Mustapha Adib. Credit: AFP Photo

Lebanon's ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is set to be designated prime minister on Monday ahead of a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron who will press for long-delayed reforms to steer the country out of a major crisis.

Also Read: Lebanon to decide on new PM as French President Emmanuel Macron visits

Former prime minister Najib Mikati was the first MP to formally nominate Adib in consultations at the presidential palace. President Michel Aoun is required to designate the candidate with the greatest support among MPs.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

France
Emmanuel Macron
Lebanon

What's Brewing

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

 