Lebanon's outgoing president leaves presidential palace

Reuters
Reuters, Beirut,
  • Oct 30 2022, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 16:11 ist
Michael Aoun. Credit: Reuters photo

Lebanon’s outgoing president Michel Aoun left the presidential palace in Baabda on Sunday on foot, walking out to address hundreds of supporters as the national anthem played.

He is leaving a day ahead of the official end of his six-year term but without a successor, leaving the fragile country in an unprecedented situation where the presidency is vacant at the same time as the cabinet operates in a caretaker capacity.

