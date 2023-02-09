Legendary American pop composer Burt Bacharach, whose prolific output provided a chart-topping playlist for the 1960s and 70s with hits like I Say a Little Prayer, has died in Los Angeles aged 94, US media said Thursday.
Bacharach worked with stars such as Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield and Tom Jones and also wrote hits such as Walk On By and Do You Know the Way to San Jose.
Bacharach, who died on Wednesday of natural causes, was known for romantic and melancholic ballads crossing the border between jazz and pop, and regularly topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.
A pianist passionate about jazz, he was born on May 12, 1928, in Kansas City, Missouri, and studied the art of composition in several American universities.
After his military service, he was hired by Marlene Dietrich as an arranger and musical director for her tours.
In 1957, he met lyricist Hal David, who died in 2012, with whom he would form one of the most successful partnerships in the music industry.
Four years later, they would discover during a recording session a young chorus girl who would become their standard bearer: Dionne Warwick.
Between 1962 and 1968, they wrote 15 titles that rose into the American Top 40.
The songwriting duo was also acclaimed by Hollywood. In 1970, they won two Oscars for the music of the film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and the original song Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head.
In 1973, a financial dispute broke out between the two men. For ten years, they spoke only through lawyers and never worked together again.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach dead at 94
JNUTA holds fest to shed varsity's 'tukde tukde' image
New supercomputer does quintillion calculations in sec
PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants
DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house
Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt
Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech
Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar
Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods