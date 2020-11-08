'Let's get started,' says VP-elect Kamala Harris after historic win

US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday called on Americans to "get started" with the work ahead after networks projected that Democrat Joe Biden, her running mate, defeated Republican incumbent Donald Trump.
"This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it," tweeted Harris, a US senator from California and the first woman of colour to be elected to the vice presidency.
"We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started."
