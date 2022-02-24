Lithuania to impose emergency after Ukraine invasion

Lithuania to impose emergency following Ukraine invasion

Reuters,
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 15:49 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (front) and his counterparts from Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda (C) and Poland Andrzej Duda arrive for a joint press conference following their talks in Kyiv on February 23, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

EU and NATO member Lithuania said on Thursday it would impose a state of emergency after the Russian army's air and ground attack on Ukraine.

"Today I will sign a decree imposing a state of emergency," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said after a meeting of the national defence council, adding that "Lithuania would request the activation of NATO's Article 4, which provides for emergency consultations if a member of the alliance is threatened.

