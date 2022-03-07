London fire brigade tackle blaze in high-rise apartment

London fire brigade tackle blaze in high-rise apartment block

A video shared on Twitter by the fire brigade showed a orange flames and smoke pouring out of a high-rise building

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 07 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 22:37 ist
The London Ambulance Service said that it was also responding to the fire. Credit: Twitter/LondonFire@

London Fire Brigade on Monday said it was tackling a fire on the 17th floor of a high-rise apartment block in the east of the city, with a hundred firefighters tackling the blaze.

"We now have 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters dealing with the fire on 17th floor of a block of flats on #Whitechapel High Street. One of our 64 metre ladders has also been sent to the scene," London Fire Brigade said on Twitter.

A video shared on Twitter by the fire brigade showed a orange flames and smoke pouring out of a high-rise building.

The London Ambulance Service said that it was also responding to the fire.

"If you are in the local area, please try and stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed," it said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

London
United Kingdom
Fire
World news

What's Brewing

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

We fish too: Invisible women in tuna industries

We fish too: Invisible women in tuna industries

Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant dies aged 68

Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant dies aged 68

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

 