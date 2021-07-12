19 London police officers hurt around Euro 2020 final

London police says 19 officers injured around Euro 2020 final

Italy beat England to win the Euro 2020

Reuters
Reuters, Reuters,
  • Jul 12 2021, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 07:30 ist
Police officers stand guard as fans gather after Italy won the Euro 2020. Credit: Reuters photo

British police said early on Monday that 19 of its officers were injured as they confronted volatile crowds while policing the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England on Sunday after fans clashed with each other and officials near Wembley stadium.

Read | Italy inflict more penalty heartache on England to win Euro 2020

"We made 49 arrests during the day for a variety of offences. We will have officers on hand throughout the night", the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. "Our policing operation for the Euro 2020 final is drawing to a close," it added.

Italy beat England to win the Euro 2020.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Euro 2020
England
Italy
FOOTBALL
Police

What's Brewing

Novak Djokovic and his six winning Wimbledon finals

Novak Djokovic and his six winning Wimbledon finals

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

In Pics | Italy rejoice after winning Euro 2020

In Pics | Italy rejoice after winning Euro 2020

DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?

DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?

'Super Mario' cartridge sold for record $1.5 million

'Super Mario' cartridge sold for record $1.5 million

Tennis stars react to Djokovic's historic Wimbledon win

Tennis stars react to Djokovic's historic Wimbledon win

 