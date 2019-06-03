Long-lost Lewis Chessman found in UK family's drawer

A medieval chess piece missing for almost 200 years has been discovered after a family in the UK realised that an object they kept in a drawer is one of the long-lost Lewis chessmen, which could fetch a whopping 1 million pounds at an auction, according to a media report.

The Lewis chessmen - a famous hoard of 93 objects - were discovered in 1831 on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides. But the whereabouts of five pieces from the collection have remained a mystery, the BBC reported.

A family has now been told the chess piece their grandfather bought for just 5 pounds in 1964 is one of the missing treasures.

The antique dealer, from Edinburgh, had no idea of the significance of the 8.8cm piece, made from walrus ivory, which he passed down to his family.

They have looked after it for 50 years without realising its importance, before bringing it to Sotheby's auction house in London, the report said.

The Lewis chessmen are among the biggest draws at the British Museum and the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

They are seen as an "important symbol of European civilisation" and have also seeped into popular culture, inspiring everything from children's show Noggin The Nog to part of the plot in Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone.

Sotheby's expert Alexander Kader, who examined the piece for the family, said that his "jaw dropped" when he realised what they had in their possession.

"They brought it in for assessment. That happens everyday. Our doors are open for free valuations," he said.

"I said, 'Oh my goodness, it's one of the Lewis chessmen'."

He said the family, who want to remain anonymous, were "quite amazed".

"It's a little bit bashed up. It has lost its left eye. But that kind of weather-beaten, weary warrior added to its charm," he said.

Despite not knowing its significance, the late 12th/early 13th century chess piece had been "treasured" by the family.

The Lewis chessmen comprise of seated kings and queens, bishops, knights and standing warders and pawns. Some 82 pieces are now in the British Museum and 11 pieces held by the National Museum of Scotland. As well as the chess pieces, the hoard includes 14 'tablemen' gaming pieces and a buckle.

Since the hoard was uncovered in 1831, one knight and four warders have been missing from the four combined chess sets.

The newly discovered piece is a warder, a man with helmet, shield and sword and the equivalent of a rook on a modern chess board, which "has immense character and power."

The Lewis Warder piece will go up for auction, with an estimate of 600,000 pounds to 1 million pounds, in the Old Master Sculpture & Works of Art sale at Sotheby's in London on July 2.