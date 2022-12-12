Kabul: Blast, gunfire at lodge for Chinese guests

Loud blast, shots near guest house frequented by Chinese in Kabul

'It was a very loud explosion and then there was a lot of gunfire', the witness said

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  • Dec 12 2022, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 16:27 ist
Screenshot of video showing guest house frequented by Chinese in Kabul on fire. Credit: Twitter/AbdulhaqOmeri

A loud blast and gunfire were heard in the Afghan capital Monday near a guest house popular with Chinese business visitors, a witness said.

Although the Taliban claim to have improved national security since storming back to power in August last year, there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks -- many claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State group.

"It was a very loud explosion and then there was a lot of gunfire," the witness told AFP, while local media also reported similar details.

Security officials were not immediately available to comment on the blast, which happened in Shahr-e-naw, one of Kabul's main commercial areas.

There has been a significant number of Chinese business people visiting Afghanistan since the Taliban's return to power, and Beijing maintains a full embassy even while not officially recognising the regime.

Afghanistan
Kabul
World news

