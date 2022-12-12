Loud blast, shots near guest house frequented by Chinese in Kabul

A loud blast and gunfire were heard in the Afghan capital Monday near a guest house popular with Chinese business visitors, a witness said.
A #Chines Hotel under attack in the Sharenow area in #Kabul city.
There is a fire in the building . #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/4IU6KAEE23
— Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) December 12, 2022
Although the Taliban claim to have improved national security since storming back to power in August last year, there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks -- many claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State group.
"It was a very loud explosion and then there was a lot of gunfire," the witness told AFP, while local media also reported similar details.
Security officials were not immediately available to comment on the blast, which happened in Shahr-e-naw, one of Kabul's main commercial areas.
There has been a significant number of Chinese business people visiting Afghanistan since the Taliban's return to power, and Beijing maintains a full embassy even while not officially recognising the regime.
