Lowest September UK new car sales in two decades

British new car registrations fell to their lowest level for a September in more than two decades, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hit the sector, an industry group said on Monday.

There is normally strong demand in September as it is one of two occasions per year when the licence plate series changes.

But last month sales dropped by 4% to 328,041 cars, the smallest figure since 1999, when the dual number plate series was introduced in Britain, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

"This is not a recovery," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes. "Unless the pandemic is controlled and economy-wide consumer and business confidence rebuilt, the short-term future looks very challenging indeed."