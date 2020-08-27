Lukashenko must respect fundamental rights, says NATO chief

Lukashenko must respect fundamental rights: NATO chief

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Aug 27 2020, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 13:39 ist
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Credit: AP Photo

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday to respect fundamental rights and said it would be unjustified to use the defence alliance as an excuse for a crackdown.

"The regime in Minsk must demonstrate full respect for fundamental rights including freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest," said Stoltenberg, who is in Berlin for talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"NATO has no military build-up in the region so any attempt to use that an excuse to crack down on peaceful protesters is absolutely unjustified," he said, adding it was up to the people of Belarus to decide their future.

