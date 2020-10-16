Lungs were 'a little bit infected,' says Donald Trump

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Oct 16 2020, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 15:09 ist
U.S. President Donald Trump touches his nose part during a live one-hour NBC News town hall forum with a group of Florida voters in Miami, Florida. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Donald Trump says he has “nothing, whatsoever” remaining of symptoms from his coronavirus infection.

But he acknowledged that doctors determined that his lungs were “a little bit infected” when he was hospitalised.

Trump's comments came in the opening moments of Thursday night's town hall-style meeting on NBC. His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, was appearing at a similar event at the same time on another network.

Trump was seated on stage, not wearing a mask, on a set with several voters spaced several feet apart, all of them wearing masks.

He said he “probably” took a test the day of the opening debate last week.

The duelling events replaced the second presidential debate, which was cancelled because of health concerns.

US Presidential Elections 2020
United States
Donald Trump
Coronavirus
COVID-19

