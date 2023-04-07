Macron in Guangzhou on final day of China trip

French President Emmanuel Macron was greeted by a huge crowd at a university in southern China as he neared the end of a three-day state visit in which he has repeatedly pushed his counterpart Xi Jinping to help end the Ukraine conflict.

Macron, who landed in the capital Beijing on Wednesday, has said he is seeking to dissuade China from supporting Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

On Friday, he flew to the southern city of Guangzhou, where he was mobbed by hundreds of screaming students and fans desperate for a selfie or a high-five with the French leader, in stark contrast with China's own staid political system.

Macron, whose name was chanted by some in the crowd, then spoke to students in the campus gym and answered their questions, before beginning an early dinner with Xi ahead of meetings with Chinese investors and a flight home.

Russia's conflict with Ukraine has dominated Macron's visit to China -- his first since 2019.

In talks with Xi on Thursday, he said: "I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and everyone to the negotiating table".

And, according to a French diplomat, Xi expressed a willingness to speak with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, but only when the time is right.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is accompanying Macron on his visit, welcomed Xi's openness to speaking with Zelensky.

But in contrast with the amicable Macron, von der Leyen has struck a more firm tone in her talks with Chinese officials this week.

On Thursday, she said she had shared her "deep concerns about the deterioration of the human rights situation in China" with officials, and warned Beijing that arms shipments to Russia would "significantly harm" relations.

Moscow however, has poured cold water on prospects of Beijing's mediation, insisting on Thursday it had "no choice" but to press on with its Ukraine offensive.

"Undoubtedly, China has a very effective and commanding potential for mediation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"But the situation with Ukraine is complex, so far there are no prospects for a political settlement."

Beyond the war in Ukraine, Macron's visit has also focused on firming up a crucial trade partnership.