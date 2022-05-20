Macron names new foreign, defence ministers in cabinet shake-up

French President Emmanuel Macron named new foreign and defence ministers on Friday as part of a government re-shuffle intended to create fresh momentum ahead of parliamentary elections next month.

France's ambassador to London, Catherine Colonna, was picked as foreign minister, while Sebastien Lecornu, minister for overseas territories, was promoted to the defence ministry, Macron's chief of staff Alexis Kohler announced at the presidential palace.

Renowned academic Pap Ndiaye, an expert on colonialism and race relations, was chosen as education minister in the most surprising nomination.