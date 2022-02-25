Macron says Putin was duplicitous with him on phone

Macron says Putin was duplicitous with him on phone

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Feb 25 2022, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 10:35 ist
French President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Reuters Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday Russian President Vladimir Putin had been duplicitous in his conversations with him, discussing the details of the Minks agreements over the phone while preparing to invade Ukraine.

"Yes, there was duplicity, yes there was a deliberate, conscious choice to launch war when we could still negotiate peace," Macron told reporters after an EU summit in which he said France would add its own sanction to an EU package. 

