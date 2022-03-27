Macron warns against escalation after Biden slams Putin

Macron warns against 'escalation' after Biden labels Putin a 'butcher'

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Mar 27 2022, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 19:52 ist
French President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Reuters Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday warned against verbal "escalation" with Moscow, after US President Joe Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a "butcher" over his invasion of Ukraine.

Macron told broadcaster France 3 that he saw his task as "achieving first a ceasefire and then the total withdrawal of (Russian) troops by diplomatic means. If we want to do that, we can't escalate either in words or actions."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

World news
France
Emmanuel Macron
Vladimir Putin
Joe Biden
Russia
United States

What's Brewing

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Amid fuel price rise, man commutes to work on horse

Amid fuel price rise, man commutes to work on horse

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week: Janhvi, Kriti walk the ramp

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week: Janhvi, Kriti walk the ramp

Streaming and ceremony shakeup set stage for Oscars

Streaming and ceremony shakeup set stage for Oscars

War shakes Europe path to energy independence

War shakes Europe path to energy independence

Abandoned animals join Ukraine's war exodus

Abandoned animals join Ukraine's war exodus

Rajasthan Speaker, ministers make blunders in Assembly

Rajasthan Speaker, ministers make blunders in Assembly

 