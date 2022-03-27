Macron warns against 'escalation' after Biden labels Putin a 'butcher'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday warned against verbal "escalation" with Moscow, after US President Joe Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a "butcher" over his invasion of Ukraine.

Macron told broadcaster France 3 that he saw his task as "achieving first a ceasefire and then the total withdrawal of (Russian) troops by diplomatic means. If we want to do that, we can't escalate either in words or actions."

