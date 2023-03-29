Magnitude 4.6 quake strikes Southern Italy region

Italy's Fire Brigade tweeted that no rescue request had been sent and no damage detected so far

Reuters
Reuters, Rome,
  • Mar 29 2023, 08:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 08:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A powerful earthquake struck Italy's southern region of Molise late on Tuesday night.

An initial report from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said it was a magnitude 5.4 quake but the Italian Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) put it at 4.6.

The quake's epicentre was in Montagano, near the city of Campobasso, and it occurred at a depth of around 23 km (14.3 miles), the INGV said.

Italy's Fire Brigade tweeted that no rescue request had been sent and no damage detected so far.

Eathquake
Italy
World news

