Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Colombia: EMSC

  • May 14 2023, 12:30 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck near Villavicencio in Colombia on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The EMSC initially pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.5. The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), EMSC said.

