Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes south of Tonga

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck south of Tonga on Monday, a little after 6 a.m. local time, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake struck at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles), the EMSC said. It came hours after a 5.7 magnitude quake in the same region.
The EMSC earlier said the quake had a magnitude of 5.6, with a depth of 8 km.
