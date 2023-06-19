Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes south of Tonga

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes south of Tonga

The EMSC earlier said the quake had a magnitude of 5.6, with a depth of 8 km.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 19 2023, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 00:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck south of Tonga on Monday, a little after 6 a.m. local time, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles), the EMSC said. It came hours after a 5.7 magnitude quake in the same region.

The EMSC earlier said the quake had a magnitude of 5.6, with a depth of 8 km.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Earthquake
World news
tonga

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

 