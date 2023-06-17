Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Babuyan islands in Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Babuyan islands in the northern Philippines on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake was at a depth of 34 km (21.13 miles), USGS said.

The Philippines' state seismology agency said it was expecting aftershocks but no damage as a result of the offshore quake.

The Southeast Asian nation lies within the Pacific "Ring of Fire," where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.