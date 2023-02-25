Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles)

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 25 2023, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 16:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Central Turkey on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Turkey
Earthquake
World news

What's Brewing

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

End this war, Mr Putin

End this war, Mr Putin

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

 