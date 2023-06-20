5.5 quake strikes north coast of New Guinea, PNG region

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes north coast of New Guinea, PNG region

The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), EMSC said.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 20 2023, 06:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 06:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the north coast of Papua New Guinea, on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), EMSC said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Earthquake
Papua New Guinea
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months

IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

 