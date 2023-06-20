Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes north coast of New Guinea, PNG region

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the north coast of Papua New Guinea, on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), EMSC said.
