Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Antofagasta

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Antofagasta in the Chile region on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 100 km (62.14 miles), EMSC said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Celebs at Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding
It's a full house at Bengaluru breweries
A R Rahman to represent British Council's culture drive
Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff
Lounge around before you fly out of KIA
Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment
Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right
In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj