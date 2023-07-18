Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes off the coast of Jalisco, Mexico

Magnitude 5.6 quake strikes off Jalisco, Mexico coast

  • Jul 18 2023, 19:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck near the coast of Jalisco in Mexico on Tuesday, the National Seismological Service said.

The quake was at a depth of 10km, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

World news
Earthquake
Mexico

